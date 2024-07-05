Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau Set To Dominate In 2024-25 Season
The Ohio State defense is in a great spot headed into the 2024-25 season. Last year the Buckeyes were dominant under Jim Knowles and finished in the top three of most defensive categories including opponent points per game at 11.6, opponent yards per play at 4.1 and opponent third-down conversions at 26.7 percent.
Not only will the silver bullets try to emulate the same success this season, but they have a great chance to do so after returning a vast majority of the defense. Both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau decided to return for another season with the Buckeyes instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Getting both starting defensive ends back for one more year should be huge for the pass rush.
As this next season quickly approaches, spotlighting some potential standouts will become a more frequent occurance. Ohio State should have plenty of those potential standouts not only on defense but on offense as well. PFF's Dalton Wasserman highlighted J.T. Tuimoloau on the PFF College Football Show recently and gave the edge rusher some high praise.
Wasserman's comment is very fair. When Tuimoloau flashes his ability and wreaks havoc in the backfield, he is one of the best edge rushers in the country. His unreal showing against the Penn State Nittany Lions back in 2022 was a perfect example. In that game, Tuimoloau recorded six tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one touchdown and a pass breakup as well. This was one of the best individually dominant performances on defense I can ever recall.
Although that type of stat line is virtually impossible to replicate, some more consistent dominance from the defensive end would be a pleasant sight this coming season. In many games, Tuimoloau has several good moments, but remains quiet the rest of the game.
Last season he recorded 38 total tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery. The five sacks were an increase from three and a half in 2022 and two and a half back in 2021. If Tuimoloau can bump his sack number up to seven or eight this coming year, not only will Ohio State benefit but his draft stock will increase.
At the moment, Tuimoloau is projected by most experts to be a late first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. More consistency and improved stats could potentially propel him towards the top ten.