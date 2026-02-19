Three Ohio State Buckeyes That Might Slide in 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL draft prospects preparing for the combine starting Feb. 23, everyone will be doing whatever it takes to hear their name called earlier than expected.

Eleven Ohio State Buckeyes will be attending the combine with the same mindset, but of course, some will have the opposite effect. A few players will underperform and hear their name called later than expected.

Here are three Buckeyes who could fall in the draft if they underperform at the combine.

Max Klare

Klare transferred to Ohio State after having a 685, four touchdown season in his redshirt sophomore season at Purdue. He was hoping to become a more complete tight end with the Buckeyes.

While he did improve as a blocker, he saw his role heavily decrease in the passing game with Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith taking the bulk of the targets. Klare did still find production as the third option, often being the go-to for checkdowns. He got 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

There was plenty of debate in the offseason whether Klare would return to develop for one more year, or go ahead and declare. Obviously he chose to declare, and will need to take advantage of the combine to prove he can contribute at the NFL level.

In the modern NFL, tight ends need to be better pass catchers than ever before. On top of having only one real year of production as a run blocker, Klare will need an emphasis on his speed, hands and strength at the combine.

If he has a bad day, he could see his name drop from a second or third round talent, to the bottom of the draft.

Davison Igbinosun

In his junior season, Igbinosun led the nation in penalties. He managed to cut that way down in his senior year, but the fear of those bad habits are still going to be on the minds of NFL scouts. According to PFF Igbinosun had 30 penalties in his career.

Igbinosun has to show his technique is better than what most people think at the combine. He has struggled with his hips throughout his college career. He has also been unable to recover when beaten consistently, as evidenced by the number of penalties he had trying to recover.

He just has to prove he has the ability to learn and adjust at the combine. If he can show off his speed and get the scouts looking his way, he may be able to overcome some doubt about his ability to play at the next level.

If he struggles in drills, with the doubts of his coverage skills already out there, he may be falling to the fifth or sixth round.

Carnell Tate

Tate is going as high as top five in mock drafts despite never being the best wide receiver on his own team. It’s hard to justify that kind of draft capital on a guy who didn’t face team's best corners, and was never the guy defenses schemed around. That honor went to Jeremiah Smith.

Tate still had plenty of production, catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, but scouts are going to be more hesitant than people realize.

He’s a great deep route runner who had a harder time getting open in the short and intermediate game. He was able to benefit from Smith’s production to find gaps.

Tate will have the chance to show he really is as good as advertised at the combine in his route running technique and his speed, but if other wideouts shine brighter, Tate could fall a few spots.

He won’t be falling out of the first round, but going from top five considerations to the 15-22 range is very possible.