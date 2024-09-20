Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Versus Marshall Key Matchups To Watch For

With the Ohio State Buckeyes playing host to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, there are a few good matchups to watch out for on the field.

Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates with teammates after a sack against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
Coming off a bye week, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had plenty of time to prepare for the Marshall Thundering Herd. The visitors from West Virginia have also had an extra week to prepare for the Buckeyes.

Despite Ohio State being heavy favorites in this game, Marshall should pose a greater threat than Akron or Western Michigan did in the first two weeks.

Here are several key matchups on the field that could make this game closer than most would expect.

Ohio State Linebackers vs A.J. Turner

Coming into the 2024 season, the linebacker room was the biggest question mark on the defense due to the strength of the defensive line and secondary. Despite a totally revamped unit, the linebackers have performed really well to start the season.

Sonny Styles made the transition to linebacker from safety look effortless, while Arvell Reese has proven how valuable he is at Mike or Will. C.J. Hicks has made some big tackles and flashed his blitzing ability, while Cody Simon shined versus Western Michigan after missing a week.

These four linebackers will have their toughest test yet with the task of slowing down A.J. Turner. Marshall's sophomore running back from Hampton, Virginia, has been explosive and efficient this season. On just 14 carries in two games, Turner has 222 yards and one touchdown. His 15.9 yards per carry is glaring on Marshall's stat sheet.

If Turner can get a few massive runs versus the Buckeyes, then that could give the Thundering Herd some momentum. This could be a tall task though against a rangy group of linebackers.

Whoever wins this battle early likely sets the tone for the entire game.

Linebacker on the field before play.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (20) lines up during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State Wide Receivers vs Marshall Cornerbacks

Stopping Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss feels like an impossible task for any defensive back unit. Even asking Marshall to just slow down this extremely talented group is a tall order. It will be crucial though if the Thundering Herd want to have any chance at keeping this game close.

Through two games, Egbuka, Smith, Tate and Inniss have combined for 30 receptions for 508 yards and four touchdowns.

Marshall's three starting cornerbacks Jacobie Henderson, Josh Moten and Jadarius Green-McKnight played quite well despite the loss to Virginia Tech in Week Two. In total, they only gave up 14 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

If they can keep the Buckeyes under 200 receiving yards total, that would be a major win.

Wide receiver runs into end zone for touchdown.
Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs for a touchdown past Western Michigan Broncos cornerback Bilhal Kone (1) after making a catch during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Donovan Jackson vs TyQaze Leggs

Donovan Jackson coming back for the first time this season is great for the Buckeyes. Jackson will not get an easy matchup in his first game back though.

Leggs is an experienced defensive tackle as a redshirt senior. Last season with the Thundering Herd, the Austin Peay transfer tallied 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Against Virginia Tech nearly two weeks ago, Leggs tallied two tackles and forced a fumble.

Jackson is the better talent of the two players, yet Leggs should offer some strong competition in the middle considering these two players should be going head to head regularly. To prevent Leggs from being disruptive in the backfield, Jackson will need to be ready to go from the first snap.

