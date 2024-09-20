Ohio State Versus Marshall Key Matchups To Watch For
Coming off a bye week, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had plenty of time to prepare for the Marshall Thundering Herd. The visitors from West Virginia have also had an extra week to prepare for the Buckeyes.
Despite Ohio State being heavy favorites in this game, Marshall should pose a greater threat than Akron or Western Michigan did in the first two weeks.
Here are several key matchups on the field that could make this game closer than most would expect.
Ohio State Linebackers vs A.J. Turner
Coming into the 2024 season, the linebacker room was the biggest question mark on the defense due to the strength of the defensive line and secondary. Despite a totally revamped unit, the linebackers have performed really well to start the season.
Sonny Styles made the transition to linebacker from safety look effortless, while Arvell Reese has proven how valuable he is at Mike or Will. C.J. Hicks has made some big tackles and flashed his blitzing ability, while Cody Simon shined versus Western Michigan after missing a week.
These four linebackers will have their toughest test yet with the task of slowing down A.J. Turner. Marshall's sophomore running back from Hampton, Virginia, has been explosive and efficient this season. On just 14 carries in two games, Turner has 222 yards and one touchdown. His 15.9 yards per carry is glaring on Marshall's stat sheet.
If Turner can get a few massive runs versus the Buckeyes, then that could give the Thundering Herd some momentum. This could be a tall task though against a rangy group of linebackers.
Whoever wins this battle early likely sets the tone for the entire game.
Ohio State Wide Receivers vs Marshall Cornerbacks
Stopping Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss feels like an impossible task for any defensive back unit. Even asking Marshall to just slow down this extremely talented group is a tall order. It will be crucial though if the Thundering Herd want to have any chance at keeping this game close.
Through two games, Egbuka, Smith, Tate and Inniss have combined for 30 receptions for 508 yards and four touchdowns.
Marshall's three starting cornerbacks Jacobie Henderson, Josh Moten and Jadarius Green-McKnight played quite well despite the loss to Virginia Tech in Week Two. In total, they only gave up 14 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.
If they can keep the Buckeyes under 200 receiving yards total, that would be a major win.
Donovan Jackson vs TyQaze Leggs
Donovan Jackson coming back for the first time this season is great for the Buckeyes. Jackson will not get an easy matchup in his first game back though.
Leggs is an experienced defensive tackle as a redshirt senior. Last season with the Thundering Herd, the Austin Peay transfer tallied 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Against Virginia Tech nearly two weeks ago, Leggs tallied two tackles and forced a fumble.
Jackson is the better talent of the two players, yet Leggs should offer some strong competition in the middle considering these two players should be going head to head regularly. To prevent Leggs from being disruptive in the backfield, Jackson will need to be ready to go from the first snap.