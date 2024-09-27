Ohio State Buckeyes' Vet Opens Up About Offensive Line Potential
The Ohio State Buckeyes have dominated opponents throughout the first three games of the 2024 season. But as the team's schedule starts to toughen up, the issues on the offensive line continue to linger.
Internally, however, the program has not lost any confidence with the team's front line on offense.
Veteran lineman Josh Simmons told reporters on Wednesday how the program views the potential for the offensive line:
"The way we were looking at and measuring it is being the hardest playing team we can be. We just want to play hard. We want to be the hardest playing team in America and that's something that we strive for every day and the rest fall in place."- Josh Simmons
Simmons also told reporters on Wednesday that the unit gains confidence from going up against the the best defensive lines in college football.
"That's something that Coach Day says you need do is to play with confidence. I go against the best D line unit in the country every single day. I think that alone will build your confidence. It's time to lock in and floor it on game day."- Josh Simmons
Coming into this season, the offensive line for the Buckeyes was considered to be the weakest link on offense. Despite the criticism, Simmons holds a 77.1 offensive grade through the first three games of the season, according to PFF. Senior guard Donovan Jackson also looked tremendous in his first game back from injury, allowing zero pressures or hurries against Marshall.
The concerns still remain for the right side of the line, as Josh Fryar allowed one sack against the Thundering Herd. Terga Tshabola struggled against Western Michigan, but the junior guard found his rhythm last week against Marshall.
Ohio State will begin conference play this week against Michigan State. This matchup will be the first true test for the Buckeyes' offensive line, as the Spartans' defense has combined for a total of 15 sacks in 2024.