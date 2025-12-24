Ohio State legend explains why Michigan will not land Kalen DeBoer

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer recently reacted to the possibility of Alabama's Kalen DeBoer deciding to leave the SEC to fill the highly coveted Michigan Wolverines coaching vacancy, which was squandered in the wake of former Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore's firing Dec. 10.

Meyer has fully transitioned into his roles as a podcast host and television analyst, primarily for Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network. But if there is anyone who is as plugged into the coaching scene as ever, it's Meyer. And, of course, Meyer's connection to the Wolverines is evident, considering he went unbeaten against them in every game as the Buckeyes' coach with a 7-0 mark.

Meyer said if DeBoer were to exit for Ann Arbor after only two seasons as Nick Saban's successor, it would demonstrate a poor reflection of the Michigan football program as much as it would damage DeBoer's reputation. The Crimson Tide clinched a Rose Bowl berth opposite the Big Ten champion Indians Hoosiers, as the game takes place New Year's Day as part of the College Football Playoff.

"No chance," Meyer said of DeBoer's intentions on "The Triple Option." "He is in Alabama. You don’t leave Alabama and go anywhere. No, there is no chance. He got a good infrastructure [in Alabama]. You know, Biff Poggi came out and said Michigan is a ‘malfunctioning organization.’ That job is iffy."

The "iffy" nature of the job is why several college football media pundits, even those with more creditability than others, can't pinpoint who'd be a fit.

Meyer says the program hasn't recovered from the sign-stealing era under former coach Jim Harbaugh, and the crippling impact is finally shinning through.

"It has been a malfunctioning organization over the last five years," Meyer said.

With the Wolverines in "malfunctioning" mode, this could only do wonders for the Buckeyes. After all, last month's 27-9 win swung the rivalry back in the defending national champion's favor.

Whether it's for the long-term, though, is a far different story. The Wolverines are still a national brand. They still have the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl looming against the Texas Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning, plus they still (for the time being) have quarterback Bryce Underwood.

If things continue to drastically change in Ann Arbor, it's the result of a domino effect that's harder to quantify that just one incident.

Although the most recent example stems from a lack of control within the football program, it's simply bigger than just football.

Period.