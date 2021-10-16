What Ohio State Buckeye Fans Can Root For During Bye Week

Ohio State is idle this weekend, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to root for across the college landscape.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently enjoying their bye week, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that fans of the Scarlet and Gray don’t have anything to root for this weekend.

Here are some things across the college football/athletics landscape that Ohio State faithful should be cheering on, in one roundabout fashion or another…

CINCINNATI TO STRUGGLE:

This likely becomes a weekly theme for others hoping to get the Bearcats out of the playoff picture. Luke Fickell’s squad is laying 21.5 against Central Florida and will be favored in every game from here on out. Even if Cincinnati doesn’t lose, national powerhouses certainly wouldn’t mind some lackluster performances along the way to make the committee think.

AVERAGE GAMES FROM MATT CORRAL AND/OR BRYCE YOUNG:

C.J. Stroud is the third betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, somewhere around 8/1 at the moment. If he wants to become the first Ohio State player in 15 years (Troy Smith) to win the award, forgettable days from Corral (Mississippi) and Young (Alabama) couldn’t hurt. It’s a tough request… considering the betting total for Ole Miss/Tennessee is a whopping 82.5 and the Crimson Tide will be looking to make a statement after the recent loss.

AWKWARD QUARTERBACK BATTLE IN OKLAHOMA:

The Sooners are undefeated and currently ranked No. 4, but are still sorting out the most important position on the field. Freshman Caleb Williams, a five-star in the recent 2021 class, replaced Spencer Rattler last week and guided a huge comeback over Texas. Reports are that Williams will get the nod, but Oklahoma randomly canceled media availability late this week and who knows what the internal dynamic is. Boomer Sooner has a fairly easy next month on paper... But if the chemistry or culture becomes weird, maybe they slip when they shouldn’t?

OHIO STATE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL AND SOCCER:

The football team may be off... but other Buckeye programs are firmly in action this weekend. Women’s Volleyball delivered a huge four-set victory Friday evening on campus vs. Purdue, avenging an earlier loss this fall to the nationally-ranked Boilermakers. Women’s Soccer (7-7-1) has played five-consecutive matches decided by one goal or less against stiff competition. They now host Michigan on Sunday afternoon and, regardless of sport or record, who doesn’t get revved up for a little Buckeye/Wolverine rivalry action?!

You may also like:

Big Ten Football: Players to Watch in Week 7

Game Prediction: Michigan State at Indiana

Game Prediction: Oklahoma at TCU

Game Predictions: Oklahoma State at Arkansas

Gambling: Flipping Trends Against the Spread and Total

Ryan Day Would Vote To Eliminate Kickoffs For Player Safety

Ohio State Fans Have Reserved 37 Percent Of Big Ten Championship Tickets

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook