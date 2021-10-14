Ohio State Fans Have Reserved 37 Percent Of Big Ten Championship Tickets On SI Tix

The Buckeyes are looking to win their fifth straight conference title this fall.

With games against No. 7 Penn State, No. 10 Michigan State and at No. 8 Michigan remaining, the back half of sixth-ranked Ohio State’s schedule will ultimately determine if the Buckeyes will reach the Big Ten Championship Game for the fifth straight season.

That difficult path hasn’t stopped fans from reserving tickets to the conference title game, though, as SI Tix is reporting that 37 percent of tickets have been reserved by the Scarlet and Gray faithful.

That’s by far the most from any Big Ten East Division program, with the Nittany Lions at 14 percent and the Spartans at seven percent of tickets reserved for the game, which takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 4.

On the other side of the conference, second-ranked Iowa leads all Big Ten West Division programs at 26 percent. Three-loss Wisconsin surprisingly sits second, with 10 percent of all tickets being reserved by fans of the Badgers.

Of course, as the season continues to unfold, those numbers will continue to change. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on that front, and make sure to reserve your tickets to the game at SI Tix!

