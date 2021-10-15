Game Prediction: No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 25 Texas Longhorns

High stakes this weekend for two teams that hope they can still qualify for the Big 12 Championship Game against an Oklahoma team that would need a drastic collapse not to qualify at this point.

OKLAHOMA STATE at TEXAS – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Texas (-3.5)

O/U Total: 60.5

Brendan Gulick: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 29

This game feels like it's all about the Texas Longhorns to me - and it shouldn't. Oklahoma State is quietly having a very good season and a win on Saturday would put them in a fabulous spot. They've got a chance to have an unbeaten record before hosting the Sooners in the regular season finale.

OSU has become more of a running team this year, which is counter-intuitive to their usual DNA. Spencer Sanders has struggled to avoid turning it over and I think that's going to bite them this week. Things feel different to me this year with Steve Sarkisian in Austin and I don't think Texas will have a hangover from last week's epic collapse. I think they squeak by with a win.

Andrew Lind: Texas 35, Oklahoma State 31

The Cowboys have flown a bit under the radar this season despite a win at Boise State, a team that just beat BYU; a win against Kansas State, a team that nearly upset Oklahoma; and a win over Baylor, whose only loss was to Oklahoma State. A win over the Longhorns will put the Cowboys squarely on the map, though.

Unfortunately, Texas’ offense is one of the most potent in the country, whether it’s relying on quarterback Casey Thompson’s arm or running back Bijan Robinson’s legs. The only reason the Longhorns might not win this game is the emotional hangover that comes with blowing a surefire win against Oklahoma last week.

Caleb Spinner: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 27



The Longhorns have two blemishes on their mostly-impressive season record. Texas fell in a close game to the Sooners last weekend, but lost to Arkansas in Week 2 by over two touchdowns. Oklahoma State has all the momentum however, having beaten their two strongest opponents in the last two weekends.

The Longhorns have had some impressive wins (specifically against Rice and Texas Tech), and have the more impressive quarterback in my opinion. Casey Thompson has a 67.3 completion percentage with 1,095 passing yards and a 14:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. I’m going to take Texas in this one (call me crazy if you must), by a score of 38-27.

-----

