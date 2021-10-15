Game Prediction: No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs

There's been an awful lot of talk this week about Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams at Oklahoma. Can either of them - or the combination of the two - keep the Sooners' unbeaten season going?

Lincoln Riley tried his best to keep the media away this week while his team worked through their mid-season quarterback controversy. Now that he's seemingly settled on Williams, will the Sooners' championship aspirations look more realistic?

TCU at OKLAHOMA – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Oklahoma (-13.5)

O/U Total: 64.0

Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma 49, TCU 20

As a Buckeye fan, I'm a little bummed that Oklahoma is likely turning to Caleb Williams moving forward. I think they're a more dangerous team with him than they are with Rattler. Rattler is a good quarterback and will win a lot of games, but I think Williams actually makes them a CFP national title contender. I know he's a freshman, I know he's unproven ... but this kid is the real deal. I love his skillset and I think his ceiling is way higher than Rattler's.

I think folks around the country are going to take notice this weekend when the Sooners whack TCU.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma 42, TCU 24

With Caleb Williams replacing Spencer Rattler and sparking Oklahoma to the come-from-behind win over Texas last weekend, you have to wonder if this is a turning point for the Sooners’ offense, which has struggled with consistency in every game against FBS opponents this season.

However, TCU’s defense has given up more than 800 yards on the ground in its last three games (1-2), so Williams should be able to hand the ball off all afternoon and not worry about making plays of his own – at least not this week. The game is at home, too, so that certainly helps.

Caleb Spinner: Oklahoma 28, TCU 10



TCU has had a rough year. The Horned Frogs sit at 3-2 and have not played a ranked opponent this year. They held their own against Texas for the most part, but haven’t been consistently dominant since their 42-point win over Duquesne in the season opener. Oklahoma on the other hand has been fantastic all year long. Two asterisks the Sooners have is that they just played their first ranked opponent last weekend, and they’ve barely beaten some teams they should have crushed, given their talent. Still, the Sooners are heavy favorites in this game and I have no problem with that. Oklahoma defeats TCU, 28-10.

