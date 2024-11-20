Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Award
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to build a strong case for "WRU" after freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award on Monday.
The Biletnikoff Award "recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award." Smith would become the second Ohio State wide receiver in a row to win the Biletnikoff, as former Buckeyes legend Marvin Harrison Jr. won the award in 2023.
Smith's tremendous season with the Buckeyes puts him amongst elite company, as he becomes one of 11 pass catchers in college football to make the semifinals. The former five-star recruit is also one of two freshman wide receivers to make the list, joined alongside Alabama's Ryan Williams. Smith, if picked, would also be the first freshman to win the Biletnikoff since NFL star Michael Crabtree in 2007.
The first-year wideout quickly emerged as the Buckeyes' leading receiver this season, totaling 49 catches for 865 yards and nine touchdowns through ten games. During the Buckeyes' Week 11 matchup against Purdue, Smith broke the program's freshman receptions and touchdown record.
Despite his remarkable season, Smith needs a strong end to the regular season in order for him to stand out. He ranks second-to-last in receiving yards amongst all semifinalists, while being tied for third in receiving touchdowns. Luckily for the young talent, Ohio State's final two games of the season are against teams that struggle to defend the pass game in the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines.