Inside Ohio State Freshman's Record-Breaking Performance Against Purdue
Ohio State's freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith continues to prove why he is one of the best wide receivers in all of college football.
The Chicago native tallied a team-high six catches for 87 yards and one touchdown in the Buckeyes' Week 11 contest against the Purdue Boilermakers. While this may seem like a typical outing for the highly-touted receiver, he managed to break multiple program records on Saturday.
Smith third reception of the game that occurred in the first half would end up breaking Ohio State's freshman reception record, which was previously held by legendary Buckeye Cris Carter. The catch by the young talent would also help convert a 3rd-and-17 for Ohio State, which aided in leading to the team's second touchdown against Purdue.
After the Week 11 battle at home, Smith currently stands at 45 receptions on the season, which is the second most on Ohio State behind veteran Emeka Egbuka.
But Smith was clearly hungry for more, as he would end the first half by breaking yet another program record, this time for the most receiving touchdowns by a freshman. With 27 seconds left in the first half, quarterback Will Howard was able to connect with Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 21-point lead.
This incredible day for the first-year pass catcher comes a week after he became the record holder for the most receiving yards by a freshman in program history during the Buckeyes' huge 20-13 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With three more games left in the regular season and a shot to play in the postseason, it's safe to say that Smith will completely separate himself from all the former Ohio State true freshman receivers and is on the trajectory to become one of the best to come out of Columbus.