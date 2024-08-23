Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Gets Terribly Low QB Ranking
Just one week after Will Howard was named the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, he gets a poor ranking by Pro Football Focus upon being compared to other Power Five quarterbacks.
There has been plenty of praise coming Howard's way from his teammates, coaches and others who have witnessed his development this offseason. Some appear to still be skeptical.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman placed the Kansas State transfer at No. 27 of 70 Power Five quarterbacks. Here is what he had to say about the new Ohio State starting QB:
"Howard may be the most scrutinized quarterback in college football this season," wrote Wasserman. "Ohio State is stacked at every position unit and has a former five-star recruit in Julian Sayin waiting in the wings behind Howard. Many forget, though, that Howard led Kansas State past eventual national runner-up TCU in the 2022 Big 12 title game. He’s a very good play-action passer, which should make him an asset in Chip Kelly’s offense. His performance in obvious passing situations could be the key to a Buckeyes title run."
Despite the fairly low ranking, there weren't a ton of knocks provided for the reasoning behind Howard's place on this list. Reading between the lines, perhaps there is a question of Howard holding back the offense as a passer with so many weapons to feed this year.
With the No. 27 spot, four other Big Ten quarterbacks ranked ahead of Howard. Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was No. 2, Penn State's Drew Allar was No. 13, Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke was No. 15 and USC's Miller Moss was No. 23.
Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers of Texas was No. 4, while last year's starter for the Buckeyes was No. 32. That is of course Syracuse's Kyle McCord.
Hopefully for the sake of Ohio State fans and the team, Howard ends up performing like a top 10 quarterback this season. The weapons around him should be a help.