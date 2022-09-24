Although he was not included on the pregame availability report, Ohio State sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke will not play in tonight's game against Wisconsin.

Burke participated in pregame warmups with a large club on his right hand, but was not in uniform when the team came onto the field ahead of the primetime tilt against the Badgers.

The Buckeyes were already without fifth-year senior Cameron Brown, who has started the first three games opposite of Burke, as well as sophomore Jordan Hancock, who suffered a lower-body injury in fall camp.

That leaves Ohio State with just three scholarship cornerbacks this evening in redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson and true freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.

Johnson and Brown will get the start for the Buckeyes, while Turner, redshirt sophomore safety Cameron Martinez, redshirt freshman safety Jantzen Dunn and fifth-year senior walk-on Lloyd McFarquhar could see playing time at the position, as well.

