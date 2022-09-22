Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Unless you favor his six-tackle performance in last season's Rose Bowl victory over Utah, redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover arguably had the best game of his career last Saturday, catching three passes for 83 yards in Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toledo.

However, Stover was quick to credit redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud for making his transition from defensive-minded player to offensive weapon easier, as the two spent the offseason working on their connection both on and off the field.

“He is the best player with the football in his hands I have ever seen in my life,” Stover said during his media availability on Wednesday night. “The dude can put an unbelievable touch on the ball. Sometimes when you catch the ball from people, your hands will sting. Your hands don’t sting when he gets you the ball. It’s soft, but it’s got a little zip to it.

“To be honest, we became really close over the summer and it’s just been great getting to know him. I mean, he’s from another part of the country, and for us to come together like that and play ball. I have all the respect in the world for that guy. He’s a winner and he wants to win, so I’ll ride with him any day of the week.

“We’ve got the same goal in mind. He truly wants what’s best for the team. I truly want what’s best for team. If C.J didn’t throw another touchdown and we win ever game, he wouldn’t care. If I didn’t touch the ball another time and we win ever game, I wouldn’t care. We’ve got the same goal in mind, the same purpose.”

Heading into Saturday’s primetime matchup with Wisconsin, Stover is third on the team with eight catches for 137 yards. It’s unclear how much of a role he’ll have in the passing game moving forward with junior wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming fully healthy, but he plans to stay ready for when his number is called.

“I’m just trying to do whatever comes to me and make a play whenever the ball comes my way,” Stover said. “We’ve got so many great players around us, it’s just a blessing to touch the ball whenever you can.”

