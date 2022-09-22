Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Wisconsin During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to discuss the 77-21 win over Toledo and preview Saturday’s primetime matchup with Wisconsin.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

On taking the ball first against Toledo. “We wanted to come out of the gate strong and we felt like that was an emphasis for us.”

Day there were a lot of positive things that happened against Toledo, but there are still things to work on at each position group. Said they are things the Buckeyes couldn’t get away with in conference play, even though they worked against the Rockets.

Day said it was good to get wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming back against Toledo. Added Fleming was itching to get back on the field.

and back against Toledo. Added Fleming was itching to get back on the field. Day noted how sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi gives the Buckeyes a different look at tight end and create different packages, like his touchdown run as a fullback.

gives the Buckeyes a different look at tight end and create different packages, like his touchdown run as a fullback. Day said having 18 true freshmen play so far this season is something that they weren’t able to do in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and that it’ll be beneficial for their development.

Day said freshman safety Sonny Styles “has a chance to be special.” Added that he’s an example of someone who found his way on special teams before making an impact on offense or defense.

“has a chance to be special.” Added that he’s an example of someone who found his way on special teams before making an impact on offense or defense. On the ability to build depth the last two games, especially at safety. “We’re going to need that as the season goes on.”

On freshman walk-on running back T.C. Caffey ’s long touchdown run: “Nobody expected that to happen.” Noted how he and fellow freshman Dallan Hayden – most importantly – took care of the ball.

’s long touchdown run: “Nobody expected that to happen.” Noted how he and fellow freshman – most importantly – took care of the ball. Day said the team seemed to embrace a warmer practice on Wednesday, with their black alternate helmets making it even hotter on the field.

Day said they tried to get 10-15 “good-on-good” reps in practice and 20-25 scout team reps in practice this week.

Day said the Buckeyes have to do a better job of defending against a dual-threat quarterback like Toledo’s Dequan Finn , though Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz is more likely to stand in the pocket this week.

, though Wisconsin’s is more likely to stand in the pocket this week. Day believes the defense can build off the turnovers it forced against Toledo, which they did not have in the first two games of the season.

Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud has a great personality and is very loyal. He “doesn’t let a lot of people in,” but is close with and very defensive of the other signal-callers and helped them develop.

has a great personality and is very loyal. He “doesn’t let a lot of people in,” but is close with and very defensive of the other signal-callers and helped them develop. On Wisconsin: “ Paul (Chryst) does an excellent job on offense and really understands how to attack defenses.” Said they epitomize a Big Ten team because they’re physical and want to establish the run.

does an excellent job on offense and really understands how to attack defenses.” Said they epitomize a Big Ten team because they’re physical and want to establish the run. Added that Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard does a good job of mixing up looks and that he has a lot of respect for their unit.

does a good job of mixing up looks and that he has a lot of respect for their unit. Day said the attention the wide receivers command has allowed tight end Cade Stover to become a new weapon for the offense. Said that he, Rossi and Gee Scott all invested themselves into the position despite beginning their careers elsewhere on the field.

to become a new weapon for the offense. Said that he, Rossi and all invested themselves into the position despite beginning their careers elsewhere on the field. Day noted the defensive line will likely use fewer players as conference play begins. Said that unit will be critical this weekend.

Day said the scoreboard wasn’t important in last week’s game. That players have to keep playing like it’s a tie. “We always feel like it’s about us.”

Day credits director of football operations Quinn Tempel for keeping practice organized. “He gives us a lot of energy in practice and he’s a big part of what we do.” Said things don’t work the way they do without support staff like Tempel.

for keeping practice organized. “He gives us a lot of energy in practice and he’s a big part of what we do.” Said things don’t work the way they do without support staff like Tempel. Day said when you cross the scarlet line to the field for practice, you have to leave everything else and focus only on football. Notes how difficult that can be for younger players.

Asked if there are any disadvantages to playing a night game, Day noted how you sit around all day for the game to start and then don’t get home until after midnight and you don’t sleep well from all of the adrenaline.

On how he balances his own mental health, Day said he hits tennis balls or turns off all the music in his car for the drive home. “The days are hectic, the stress is high.” Said the players feel that, as well. “It’s good to get away and get your mind right.”

Ryan Day Lightning Round

On the physicality the Buckeyes will see against the Badgers: “They’re well coached, have good players, play with a physical nature, have a great identity – and have for a long time.”

“If we’re going to make a run at the Big Ten championship, we’re going to have to beat Wisconsin.”

Day said the only way to be prepared for games like this is to practice with the same mentality. Said it doesn’t guarantee anything, though.

Day said you can see Stroud’s continued progression each week. “It’s been a steady evolution over time … I don’t think he has any intention of slowing down.” Said when you stop trying to prove something, you fail to improve. “I know he looks at it that way.”

On freshman cornerback Ryan Turner , who lost his black stripe on Wednesday: “Ryan has practiced well the last couple of weeks. Made plays, made some progress.” Said he and fellow freshman Jyaire Brown have been getting reps with the first- and second-team defense. “Both of those guys have shown improvement.”

, who lost his black stripe on Wednesday: “Ryan has practiced well the last couple of weeks. Made plays, made some progress.” Said he and fellow freshman have been getting reps with the first- and second-team defense. “Both of those guys have shown improvement.” On Smith-Njigba and Fleming, who he believes are full-go against the Badgers: “We’ll keep taking it day by day and see how they do, but so far, so good.”

On the relationship between Stroud and Stover: “It’s very important … Over time, you have to build confidence on both sides of that, and I think that’s happened.” Said that can be a huge weapon for them as they head into conference play.

On the Buckeyes running the “I” formation against Toledo and how it brings a physical mindset to the offense: “Having that as part of your game, I think it’s a healthy thing for the offense and defense.”

Day said there are things they need to improve on in all phases of the game. “I don’t think our whole team has played a complete game … That’s the standard that we hold ourselves to.”

On Mertz, who the Buckeyes recruited out of high school, and Allen: “I think both of those guys are really talented … They have a good group over there, so it’ll be our biggest challenge on defense.”

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

