Ohio State freshman cornerback Ryan Turner lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy’s been working his butt off since spring,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team. “He comes out here every day and he grinds. He’s been out here making plays.”

Turner came to Columbus as a former four-star prospect from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep, where he was considered the 37th-best cornerback and No. 341 prospect overall. He was one of two cornerbacks to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown.

Turner has played six snaps on special teams this season, but with just six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster – including sophomore Jordan Hancock, who has been sidelined since the preseason with a lower-body injury – Turner could see his first action on defense in the coming weeks.

“Blessed to be a part of this opportunity we got going on,” Turner said. “Blessed to be a part of BIA. Shoutout BIA, shoutout Zone 6 for getting me better every day. Go Bucks.”

Turner is now the 13th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining Brown, quarterback Mason Maggs, running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey, wide receivers Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Speaks At Mental Health Fundraiser

Ohio State Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Hall To Play Against Wisconsin

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Discuss Primetime Matchup With Wisconsin

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!