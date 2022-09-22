Skip to main content

Ohio State Freshman Cornerback Ryan Turner Loses Black Stripe

Turner becomes the 13th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State freshman cornerback Ryan Turner lost his black stripe following Wednesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy’s been working his butt off since spring,” director of player development C.J. Barnett told the team. “He comes out here every day and he grinds. He’s been out here making plays.”

Turner came to Columbus as a former four-star prospect from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep, where he was considered the 37th-best cornerback and No. 341 prospect overall. He was one of two cornerbacks to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown.

Turner has played six snaps on special teams this season, but with just six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster – including sophomore Jordan Hancock, who has been sidelined since the preseason with a lower-body injury – Turner could see his first action on defense in the coming weeks.

“Blessed to be a part of this opportunity we got going on,” Turner said. “Blessed to be a part of BIA. Shoutout BIA, shoutout Zone 6 for getting me better every day. Go Bucks.”

Turner is now the 13th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class to shed his stripe, joining Brown, quarterback Mason Maggs, running backs Dallan Hayden and T.C. Caffey, wide receivers Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown and Kyion Grayes, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, linebacker C.J. Hicks and safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Speaks At Mental Health Fundraiser

Ohio State Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Hall To Play Against Wisconsin

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Discuss Primetime Matchup With Wisconsin

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Behind-Enemy-Lines--Ohio-State-vs-Wisconsin
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State Prepares For Big Ten West Frontrunner Wisconsin

By Brendan Gulick
41. Cade Stover
Football

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

By Andrew Lind
71. Paris Johnson
Football

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

By Andrew Lind
Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

By Andrew Lind
Building the Buckeyes September 21 2022
Football

Building The Buckeyes: Ohio State Football Targeting California-Based Superstars

By Brendan Gulick
Taison Chatman
Basketball

2023 Minnesota CG Taison Chatman Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
130. Harry Miller
Football

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller To Speak At Mental Health Fundraiser

By Andrew Lind
43. TreVeyon Henderson
Football

Ohio State Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Hall To Play Against Wisconsin

By Andrew Lind