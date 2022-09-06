Ohio State Drops To No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Despite Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State fell one spot to No. 3 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon, despite a 21-10 win over then-fifth-ranked Notre Dame.

Alabama remained at No. 1 following its 55-0 win over Utah State, while Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 after its 49-3 blowout of then-No. 11 Oregon.

Clemson comes it at No. 4 following its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, while Michigan rounds out the top five after its 51-7 victory over Colorado State.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of the four Big Ten schools in this week’s top 25, with Michigan State coming in at No. 11 following its 35-13 win over Western Michigan and Wisconsin at No. 18 after its 38-0 victory over Illinois State.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (57) Georgia (6) Ohio State (2) Clemson Michigan Texas A&M Oklahoma Baylor Notre Dame Oklahoma State Michigan State USC N.C. state Pitt Utah Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Florida Kentucky Wake Forest Texas Ole Miss Oregon BYU

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day On Win Over Notre Dame: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury “Not A Long-Term Thing”

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Notre Dame

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State DT Michael Hall Disruptive Against Notre Dame

Former Walk-On Xavier Johnson Steps Up In Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!