Ohio State Drops To No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Despite Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State fell one spot to No. 3 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon, despite a 21-10 win over then-fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Alabama remained at No. 1 following its 55-0 win over Utah State, while Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 after its 49-3 blowout of then-No. 11 Oregon.
Clemson comes it at No. 4 following its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, while Michigan rounds out the top five after its 51-7 victory over Colorado State.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of the four Big Ten schools in this week’s top 25, with Michigan State coming in at No. 11 following its 35-13 win over Western Michigan and Wisconsin at No. 18 after its 38-0 victory over Illinois State.
That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (57)
- Georgia (6)
- Ohio State (2)
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- USC
- N.C. state
- Pitt
- Utah
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- BYU
-----
-----
-----
