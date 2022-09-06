Skip to main content

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Despite Win Over Notre Dame

The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia following the Bulldogs' blowout victory over Oregon.

Ohio State fell one spot to No. 3 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon, despite a 21-10 win over then-fifth-ranked Notre Dame.

Alabama remained at No. 1 following its 55-0 win over Utah State, while Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 after its 49-3 blowout of then-No. 11 Oregon.

Clemson comes it at No. 4 following its 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, while Michigan rounds out the top five after its 51-7 victory over Colorado State.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of the four Big Ten schools in this week’s top 25, with Michigan State coming in at No. 11 following its 35-13 win over Western Michigan and Wisconsin at No. 18 after its 38-0 victory over Illinois State.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (57)
  2. Georgia (6)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Baylor
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan State
  12. USC
  13. N.C. state
  14. Pitt
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. Arkansas
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Florida
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Oregon
  25. BYU

