Ohio State's Ryan Day: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano met with the media for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the 21-10 win over Notre Dame and preview Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas State (12 p.m. on BTN).

Below is a bullet-point recap of what Day and Eliano had to say:

Ryan Day

“That’s the start we were looking for, for sure. They played fast, they played hard, they played decisive.”

Day said he believes more depth will be played moving forward after just 52 players saw action on Saturday.

Day on injured junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba : “We will not bring him back if there’s any risk of getting him hurt for the future.”

: “We will not bring him back if there’s any risk of getting him hurt for the future.” Day on redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud : “The impact he’s making on this program is significant, and not just on the field.”

: “The impact he’s making on this program is significant, and not just on the field.” On fifth-year senior Josh Proctor , who didn’t play after missing a tackle on Notre Dame’s first offensive play: “We’re going to need Josh.”

, who didn’t play after missing a tackle on Notre Dame’s first offensive play: “We’re going to need Josh.” On junior safety Lathan Ransom , who replaced Proctor: “When guys get the opportunity to play, they have to make it count.”

, who replaced Proctor: “When guys get the opportunity to play, they have to make it count.” Day compared Smith-Njigba’s injury to Trey Sermon ’s broken collarbone early in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship in terms of how it takes the offense out of its groove. “But you have to have plans in place for when those things occur.”

’s broken collarbone early in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship in terms of how it takes the offense out of its groove. “But you have to have plans in place for when those things occur.” Day said he’ll defer to the team doctors when it comes to determining Smith-Njigba’s availability on Saturday.

On redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler , who had a walking boot on after the game: “It’s nothing long term.” Added it’s just bumps and bruises from a tough, physical game.

, who had a walking boot on after the game: “It’s nothing long term.” Added it’s just bumps and bruises from a tough, physical game. If Wypler was unable to play for whatever reason, fifth-year senior Matthew Jones or redshirt sophomore Jakob James would get the start.

or redshirt sophomore would get the start. “Looking back, we could have been more efficient on offense” early on, but “the attitude was excellent, the toughness was excellent.” He also noted they were finally able to push through in the fourth quarter. “A win’s a win.”

Day did not expand upon the extent of Smith-Njigba’s injury, though it’s been reported that it’s a low-grade hamstring injury.

“When you are in the preseason, you make a lot of assumptions. Once you get on the field, you realize what’s real.”

On sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams : “I thought they really complemented each other well, but they both really ran hard.” Thought they played really well in the fourth quarter, especially. “It was really impressive to see them run that way.”

and redshirt sophomore : “I thought they really complemented each other well, but they both really ran hard.” Thought they played really well in the fourth quarter, especially. “It was really impressive to see them run that way.” Day on Stroud: “I think if you watch him move, he’s moving different. That’s a testament to him and Coach Mick(ey Marotti) . His body looks different.”

. His body looks different.” Day said Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister came highly recommended from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Smith-Njigba, who hails from the same hometown. Noted he and Arizona State transfer linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum really fit into the culture.

came highly recommended from defensive coordinator and Smith-Njigba, who hails from the same hometown. Noted he and Arizona State transfer linebacker really fit into the culture. On junior wide receiver Julian Fleming , who was a game-time decision but didn’t play: “He was close. It tore his heart out not to be in this game.” He tweaked something leading up to the game, but they’re hoping to have him back against Arkansas State.

, who was a game-time decision but didn’t play: “He was close. It tore his heart out not to be in this game.” He tweaked something leading up to the game, but they’re hoping to have him back against Arkansas State. Day on Knowles’ scheme: “They make you work every play – the quarterback and the offensive line.”

Day said he was relieved to get past Notre Dame. “If you don’t think every game is big at Ohio State, try losing one.”

“I think there’s a huge part of Buckeye Nation that loves the way we played – gritty, tough, physical."

Day said there were “a lot of positive vibes” at halftime despite Ohio State trailing 10-7 at the time. “They came out of the locker room with some juice. They had that look int their eye that they were going to be denied.”

On fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson , who made his first career reception and then caught a touchdown pass on the next play to put Ohio State ahead for good: “To see him play like that” he “absolutely” earned more playing time.

, who made his first career reception and then caught a touchdown pass on the next play to put Ohio State ahead for good: “To see him play like that” he “absolutely” earned more playing time. On playing a top-five opponent in the opening week of the season: “You’re forced to be really good in the preseason.” Said they have to find a balance of being ready but also not putting too much on the team. “We went hard, we were physical, but I think we had them ready.”

Thoughts on playing an opponent in like that in Week 1 rather than Week 2 or 3: “When are you asking me? Now? Great idea. On Friday afternoon? Terrible idea.”

Day said the team has to be ready each week, regardless of the level of opponent because that’s how you get beat. “That’s why the theme this year has to be competitive stamina.”

Perry Eliano

On Ransom: “What you saw on Saturday did not surprise me.” Called him instinctive. “When he goes, he goes.”

Eliano said he initially pulled Proctor from the game “to calm him down,” but then Ransom was playing well, so they stuck with him. “He was great on the sideline.”

“We need both of them to do what we want to do this year.”

Eliano on coaching his first game in Ohio Stadium: “It’s a memory I’ll always remember.” Noted the former players and other celebrities on the sideline, but said the most important part is that they got the win.

Eliano thought there was great chemistry between defensive coaches and the players on Saturday. “Our guys just stayed locked in.”

On redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman : “The think I love about Ronny is he’s really, really stepped up his game off the field in terms of preparation.”

: “The think I love about Ronny is he’s really, really stepped up his game off the field in terms of preparation.” On the safeties room: “The thing I love about the room is they want to be coached and they want real feedback.”

On Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who caught five passes for just 31 yards on Saturday: “I thought overall, we bottled him up and did what we needed to (in order) to get the victory.”

Eliano said the coaches on the sideline has ice water in their veins. “When we get to when the lights are on, nobody flinches. There was no panic.”

“We were tough, we were physical. They felt us. Yeah, we’re talented, but that only gets you so far.”

Eliano said that the phrase “Best in America” (BIA) is “a way of life.” Said that unit lives and breathes and loves to learn about football.

Eliano said McCalister brings a calming presence to the defense: “To have him on the football field is awesome. He does a great job in practice. He does a great job in meetings.”

On Arkansas State: “They’re a good football team.” Mentioned former Florida State quarterback James Blackman and former Ohio State running back Brian Snead on offense.

