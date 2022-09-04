With junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined by a leg injury he suffered in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, Ohio State turned to fifth-year senior – and former walk-on – Xavier Johnson on a critical drive.

The Buckeyes were trailing 10-7 in the final minute of the third quarter and faced a 2nd-and-21 from the Fighting Irish 34-yard line when redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud found Johnson for his first-career reception.

The 10-yarder made third down more manageable, and Stroud – under late pressure – went back to Johnson again on the next play, as he streaked down the middle of the field for a 24-yard touchdown reception that put Ohio State ahead for good.

Then, on the ensuing kickoff, Johnson tackled Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree at the 13-yard line – a three-play sequence that showed exactly why the Buckeyes placed him on scholarship last season.

“How about Xavier Johnson showing up in a big way, making that catch and then coming back the next play and running down on kickoff and making a tackle inside the 20-yard line,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

“He’s kind of a throwback player. For him to come in and play in that moment in this game right here, I couldn’t be happier for him because it goes to show you that good things happen to good people who work hard, and that’s exactly who Xavier Johnson is.

“He’s really grown into a really good football player. We trusted putting him in the game, and look what happened. I’m very happy for him. (It’s) well deserved.”

A Cincinnati native who turned down multiple scholarship offers to walk on at Ohio State, Johnson began his career as a cornerback. He then switched back and forth between running back and wide receiver the next two seasons before settling in at the latter last season.

It would have been easy for Johnson, who had just 22 career offensive snaps and a modest 17 yards on four carries, to transfer out of the program in search for playing time. But he kept his head down and was always willing to do whatever the coaches asked.

“I came in and was confident in myself,” Johnson said. “I was expecting to shock the world as a freshman. Everybody does. They come in and they’ve got all these high hopes and expectations.

“There were countless nights where I was thinking about throwing in the towel. There were nights when I felt like I had a foot out the door, but I always relied on my faith and prayer. I never felt the Lord lead me to leave, so seeing it come full circle is a testament to his faithfulness.”

Johnson also earned praise on Saturday from Stroud, who said he’s “crazy in the weight room” and “a hell of a ballplayer.” And while they don’t necessarily have the same on-field connection as Stroud and Smith-Njigba, they have connected off the field because of their shared faith.

“I knew it was a big situation. I mean, you’re coming in to fill the best wide receiver in the country’s shoes,” Johnson said. “I knew in myself and in my flesh, I didn’t have enough in me, so it was a prayer. I was transparent with the Lord, and I just kind of told him, ‘I’m not good enough. I need you strength.’ And the Lord gave me strength.”

If Smith-Njigba is out for any period of time, the coaching staff should feel confident in what Johnson brings to the table in his absence. But if not – as Day said he’s hopeful Smith-Njigba will return next week – Johnson still showed he can and deserves to play in big-time moments moving forward.

“It’s a testament to Coach Day, Coach (Brian) Hart(line), Coach Mick(ey Marotti) they just put us in positions to succeed,” Johnson said. “That’s all it was. I was in my position, doing what I was coached to do.”

