Ohio State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall made his presence felt from the opening drive of Saturday’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, recording a tackle for loss that ultimately forced the Fighting Irish to settle for a field goal.

The Streetsboro, Ohio, native then continued to be relentless in his pressure of quarterback Tyler Buchner and finished the game with four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack on what would be Notre Dame’s final offensive play of the game.

“I just came out there and played my hardest and just gave it my all,” Hall said after the game. “I heard I was starting just a couple days before the game, so I really just took that to heart. Just came out and just gave it my all.”

Hall, who played just 35 defensive snaps across four games last season, was a big reason why Ohio State gave up only 72 yards of total offense and kept the Fighting Irish off the board in the second half.

It was his 11-yard sack on 3rd-and-10 from the Buckeyes’ 25-yard line that sealed the deal, though, as it forced Notre Dame to punt and allowed Ohio State to run out the final 3:42 on an 11-point victory over the Fighting Irish.

“He’s just been totally disruptive during camp,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “We get feedback from our offensive linemen, and they’ll tell you how difficult he is. If you asked the guys on your team – and these are big-time offensive linemen – they’ll tell you who is hardest guy to block, and Mike Hall certainly was that.

“We saw it all along, and he deserved that. It was great to see him go off tonight.”

