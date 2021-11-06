Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Harry Miller Among 14 Players Unavailable Against Nebraska

Wilson leads the Buckeyes' receiving corps with 43 catches for 687 yards on the season.

Ohio State will be without a key component on offense when it takes the field at Nebraska, as junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson is among the 14 players sidelined on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the first game Wilson has missed in his three-year career, which spans 30 games to this point. The Buckeyes will likely call upon redshirt freshman Julian Fleming and true freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. in his absence.

Other players unavailable on Saturday include redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, who was suspended on Friday following his arrest for driving a vehicle while impaired, as well as junior offensive lineman Harry Miller, who will miss his third straight game after suffering an unspecified injury in the win over Maryland.

That said, the full status report is as follows:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)

Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young

Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller (suspended)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)

Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson

For more on this afternoon’s game, check out our game preview. Kickoff against the Cornhuskers is set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

-----

You may also like:

What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2021 College Football Season

Game Preview: Offensive Execution Key For Ohio State On The Road At Nebraska

Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended From Team Following Arrest For OVI

Head Coach Ryan Day Comments On Miller's Arrest, Suspension

2023 Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne OG Joshua Padilla Commits To Ohio State

How Padilla's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!