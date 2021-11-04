How Joshua Padilla’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Padilla will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State secured a commitment this evening from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla, who becomes the first in-state member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Padilla hails from one of the top programs in Ohio – at least in terms of producing players who end up at Ohio State – as there was at least one Warrior on the Buckeyes’ roster from 2000-18.

That includes safety Will Allen (2000-03), wide receiver John Hollins (2000-03), linebacker Marcus Freeman (2004-08), cornerback Donnie Evege (2007-2011), quarterback Braxton Miller (2011-15), defensive tackle Robert Landers (2015-19) and wide receiver L’Christian “Blue” Smith (2018).

The only other school that compares to that is Cleveland Glenville, which sent a whopping 22 players to Columbus from 2002-2014.

Padilla has been a starter at right tackle for Wayne since his freshman season but will move inside at the next level. He has position versatility, which will allow him to play guard or center for the Buckeyes.

Some of the natural comparisons for Padilla are former Ohio State offensive linemen Pat Elflein, Billy Price and Josh Myers. All three were in-state prospect with laid-back personalities but also had a mean streak once the pads went on.

That’s evident for Padilla on the wrestling mat, too, where he qualified for state in his weight class last winter. In fact, that tape is what caught the eye of Buckeyes offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, who offered him a scholarship in March.

Padilla excels in his technique, toughness and just his overall drive. He’s a bit undersized at the moment, but that will certainly change as he gets into Ohio State’s strength and conditioning program.

It’s probably too early to project how Padilla fits into the class from a numbers perspective, not only given the timing of his commitment but the fact that the Buckeyes are still looking to round out their 2022 class.

That said, he’s not the only in-state offensive lineman at the top of the priority chart, as Findlay four-star tackle Luke Montgomery and Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East three-star guard Austin Siereveld also fit that bill.

Additional names to keep in mind in the trenches include Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor; Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star tackle Chase Bisontis; and Orlando Dr. Phillips four-star tackle Payton Kirkland.

It was important for Ohio State to finally land its first in-state commitment, as Padilla will be able to help the staff in welcoming out-of-state players to campus.

He’ll also be in the ear of other local players, such as Montgomery, Siereveld and Pickerington Central five-star safety Sonny Styles, in hopes that they’ll soon join him and Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood in the class.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne OG Joshua Padilla Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Semifinalist

Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes 7-On-7 Hurts Quarterback Development

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Separated AC Joint In Season Opener At Minnesota

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On RB Cayden Saunders Loses Black Stripe

Jerron Cage Not Reminiscing On Touchdown, Focused On Next Opportunity

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!