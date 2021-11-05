Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended After Arrest For Operating A Vehicle While Impaired

The redshirt freshman has appeared in four games this fall as the third-string quarterback.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football program after he was arrested and cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired on Friday morning.

The news was first reported by Bucknuts and subsequently confirmed by a team spokesperson, who added that Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court.

According to the citation issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 1:28 a.m., Miller was pulled over while traveling northbound on N. 4th Street in Columbus near E. 15th Ave. He refused a breathalyzer test at the scene.

A former four-star prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.), Miller has completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions in limited duty as the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord this season.

Miller was on the travel roster for Ohio State’s three previous road games, but obviously won’t join the team in Nebraska this weekend. He’ll likely be replaced by freshman Quinn Ewers or walk-on J.P. Andrade as the Buckeyes want have at least three quarterbacks available at all times.

It’s unclear how long Miller will be suspended, though senior safety Marcus Hooker was suspended in March and missed all of spring practice after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. It was his second offense, but he was reinstated by the program prior to the start of the season.

“We're very disappointed and take what happened very seriously,” head coach Ryan Day said at the time of his arrest. “We're going to let the process play out. He is suspended right now indefinitely and we'll kind of see as things move forward."

