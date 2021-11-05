Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended After Arrest For Operating A Vehicle While Impaired

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State's Jack Miller Arrested For Operating A Vehicle While Impaired, Suspended By Team

    The redshirt freshman has appeared in four games this fall as the third-string quarterback.
    Author:

    Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football program after he was arrested and cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired on Friday morning.

    The news was first reported by Bucknuts and subsequently confirmed by a team spokesperson, who added that Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court.

    According to the citation issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 1:28 a.m., Miller was pulled over while traveling northbound on N. 4th Street in Columbus near E. 15th Ave. He refused a breathalyzer test at the scene.

    A former four-star prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.), Miller has completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions in limited duty as the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord this season.

    Read More

    Miller was on the travel roster for Ohio State’s three previous road games, but obviously won’t join the team in Nebraska this weekend. He’ll likely be replaced by freshman Quinn Ewers or walk-on J.P. Andrade as the Buckeyes want have at least three quarterbacks available at all times.

    It’s unclear how long Miller will be suspended, though senior safety Marcus Hooker was suspended in March and missed all of spring practice after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. It was his second offense, but he was reinstated by the program prior to the start of the season.

    “We're very disappointed and take what happened very seriously,” head coach Ryan Day said at the time of his arrest. “We're going to let the process play out. He is suspended right now indefinitely and we'll kind of see as things move forward."

    Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest on this developing story.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    2023 Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne OG Joshua Padilla Commits To Ohio State

    How Padilla's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Semifinalist

    Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes 7-On-7 Hurts Quarterback Development

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Separated AC Joint In Season Opener At Minnesota

    Ohio State Freshman Walk-On RB Cayden Saunders Loses Black Stripe

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 3 Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers

    7 minutes ago
    Jack Miller Arrested, Suspended
    Football

    Ohio State QB Jack Miller Suspended After Arrest For Operating A Vehicle While Impaired

    38 minutes ago
    Isaiah Spiller
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 13 Auburn Tigers

    46 minutes ago
    Nakobe Dean
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers

    1 hour ago
    Bryce Young
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers

    1 hour ago
    J.T. Tuimoloau
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

    1 hour ago
    Preview and Prediction (Nebraska)
    Football

    Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

    2 hours ago
    Cade Stover
    Football

    Stover Focused on Maximizing On-Field Efficiency, Mastering New Position

    7 hours ago