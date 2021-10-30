Ohio State's Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 15 Players Unavailable Against Penn State

The Buckeyes starting units will be at full strength against the Nittany Lions, however.

For the second time in as many weeks, Ohio State’s starting offensive and defensive units will be at full strength for Saturday night’s game against Penn State.

The Buckeyes will be without a total of 15 players, however, including backup running backs Master Teague and Marcus Crowley, who suffered a long-term knee injury during the open week, as well as versatile offensive lineman Harry Miller, who has only been available and played in two game this year as he’s dealt with health issues.

The full status report is as follows:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young

Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior center Harry Miller

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)

(eye surgery) Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

(out for season) Sophomore tight end Gee Scott

Redshirt junior running back Master Teague

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi

For more on tonight’s game, check out our game preview. Kickoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

-----

-----

