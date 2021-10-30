Ohio State's Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 15 Players Unavailable Against Penn State

Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 15 Players Unavailable For Ohio State Against Penn State
For the second time in as many weeks, Ohio State’s starting offensive and defensive units will be at full strength for Saturday night’s game against Penn State.
The Buckeyes will be without a total of 15 players, however, including backup running backs Master Teague and Marcus Crowley, who suffered a long-term knee injury during the open week, as well as versatile offensive lineman Harry Miller, who has only been available and played in two game this year as he’s dealt with health issues.
The full status report is as follows:
- Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)
- Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)
- Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)
- Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young
- Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson
- Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)
- Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton
- Junior center Harry Miller
- Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)
- Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)
- Sophomore tight end Gee Scott
- Redshirt junior running back Master Teague
- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi
For more on tonight’s game, check out our game preview. Kickoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
-----
You may also like:
Game Preview: Ohio State Expects “Dogfight” Against Penn State On Saturday Night
Read More
Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”
Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Being Son Of Pro Football Hall Of Famer
Kyle Young Sidelined With Vestibular Dysfunction, No Timetable For Return
Building The Buckeyes Talks Avery Henry, Earnest Greene And Kam Dewberry
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!