Ohio State Announces 2023 Spring Game Information

Ohio State football season ended less than three weeks ago, but the last few weeks have made it seem like there hasn't been much of a layoff.

Several additions in the transfer portal and Brian Hartline's promotion have headlined the off-season so far in Columbus. Larger news like that, combined with playing so late into the season always makes this time of year a bit easier to get through.

Admittedly, I wasn't exactly locked in on Spring practice just yet, but it's not that far away.

Ohio State officially announced this morning that the Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Ohio Stadium. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The game has been traditionally televised live on Big Ten Network, and while it hasn't been confirmed yet, should be again this year.

Tickets go on sale on February 10 and can be purchased here. General admission prices are $7, plus there will be a limited number of reserved seating options available at $15 and $30. Parking is free.

There are lots of questions going into spring practice, the most obvious of which is who will be the Buckeyes' new starting quarterback in 2023? Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are the most likely candidates, although incoming freshman Lincoln Kienholz and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia will add depth to the room and could potentially be in the mix.

The Buckeyes also need to replace three starters on the offensive line and have to entirely overhaul their secondary, but that's what this time of the year is all about.

While Spring practices themselves are closed to the media, I'm sure we will start to get some answers to what the 2023 Buckeyes will look like when we all get back in The 'Shoe for the Spring game on April 15.

