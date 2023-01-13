Former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste announced on Friday morning he is transferring to Notre Dame, where he’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you, Ohio State, for all you have done for me," Jean-Baptiste said in a post on Twitter. "The relationships and connections I have built will last forever. To my brothers, I love you boys to death. We have a bond that will last a lifetime.

"Thank you, Coach (Larry) Johnson, Mick(ey Marotti) and (Ryan) Day for all that you poured into me in turning me into the man I am today – a proud alumni. I'm ready to start my next chapter and I will be playing my final season of college football at Notre Dame."

A former four-star prospect from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, Jean-Baptiste recorded 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass break up in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. That includes 0.5 sacks in last month’s Peach Bowl loss to Georgia.

More News From Sports Illustrated: Georgia Redefines Dominance In College Football | TCU Keeps Perspective After Brutal Blowout | Florida State Adds Patrick Surtain As Secondary Coach | South Carolina's Rattler To Return For 2023 Season

Jean-Baptiste will be reunited with former linebackers coach Al Washington, who just finished his first season as Notre Dame’s defensive line coach. He’ll also play against his former teammates next season, as the Buckeyes travel to South Bend on Sept. 23.

With that, all five of Ohio State’s scholarship players in the transfer portal have now found new homes, as Jean-Baptiste joins linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Florida), cornerback J.K. Johnson (LSU) and safeties Jantzen Dunn (Kentucky) and Jaylen Johnson (Memphis).

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Returning For Fifth-Year Senior Season

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Named Chicago Bears’ President And CEO

Ohio State's Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Ohio State C Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State Finishes No. 4 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2022 Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!