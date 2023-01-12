Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced on Thursday afternoon he will return to Columbus for his fifth-year senior season rather than enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

“After a lot of consideration and thought, I’ve decided to return for a final season at Ohio State,” Eichenberg, a man of few words, said in a post on Instagram. “Back to work.”

A former four-star prospect from Cleveland St. Ignatius, Eichenberg was named a captain and then recorded a team-leading 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, three pass break ups, 2.5 sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season.

Eichenberg earned second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection, finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and semifinalist for the Bednarik and Butkus awards.

The 6-foot-2 and 239-pound Eichenberg is now the fourth draft-eligible Buckeye to announce his return for next season, joining redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams, redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover and redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson and fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones have also opted to return for their extra year of eligibility next season. Underclassmen and those using their extra year have until Jan. 16 to declare for the draft.

