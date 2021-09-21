The playing surface has an 8 year life span and the plan is to replace it after the season.

There have been a lot of complaints among Ohio State fans about the appearance of the turf at Ohio Stadium. The surface looks faded after several years of normal wear and tear and experiencing all four seasons on it.

Ryan Day was asked several times during his Tuesday press conference what his opinion is on the turf, whether or not he thought it needed to be replaced and how the team is addressing the fact that the surface is a bit slippery.

"We looked at our cleats to make sure we have the right footwear," Day said Tuesday. "We have had some guys go down."

Since controlling the kind of cleats that players wear is essentially the only thing the Buckeyes can do right now, Day elaborated a bit on what options are available to his players.

"They have different styles - for the linemen they have the mids, they have the speed (cleats). So the guys can choose from that. They have the molded ones and the screw-ins. And then based on the surface, the guys decide which is best for them."

Ohio Stadium instituted a turf surface in 2007. The current surface was actually laid down in 2014. Ohio State athletic communications director Jerry Emig told the media today that the surface is designed for an eight year life span and that it is in its final year. The university will replace the turf after this season ends - both at the stadium and over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

There is not nearly enough time to replace the turf mid-season. Day also said there was no discussion of replacing the turf last year when asked if that may have been cut from the team's budget because of the pandemic.

