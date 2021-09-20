Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of Week

After rushing for a freshman record 277 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s win over Tulsa, running back TreVeyon Henderson was named the Big Ten’s offensive player and freshman of the week on Monday morning. He shared the former with Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

A former five-star prospect from Hopewell, Va., Henderson has carried the ball 38 times for 346 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s also caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown, including a 70-yard score in the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota.

The 5-foot-10 and 215-pound Henderson becomes the first Ohio State player to win the conference’s offensive player of the week honor since former quarterback Justin Fields following last season’s win over Michigan State.

He’s also the second Buckeye to be named the freshman of the week this season, joining quarterback C.J. Stroud, who took home the honor after the first two games of the year. Before that, the last Ohio State player to take home the honor was Tate Martell in 2018.

Henderson is also the first Buckeye to earn both the Big Ten's offensive player and freshman of the week honors since J.T. Barrett in 2014.

-----

-----

-----

