Ryan Day Holds Weekly Press Conference Before Buckeyes Play Akron

Watch what Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson had to say about the current state of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is turning the page from Tulsa to Akron for its final non-conference tune-up of the season. Ryan Day addressed the media this afternoon and gave updates on Thayer Munford's injury and the plan for C.J. Stroud this week as he works through a shoulder injury.

He also shed some light on Kerry Coombs' role within the defense moving forward after Matt Barnes took over the play-calling duties last week. Day was asked several different questions about the turf at Ohio Stadium, including whether or not there are plans to replace it and how the Buckeyes are dealing with an aging playing surface.

You can watch the press conference here:

