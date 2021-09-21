Ohio State Doesn't Consider OL Thayer Munford’s Ankle Injury To Be Long Term

Munford suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 41-20 win over Tulsa.

Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive lineman and team captain Thayer Munford suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Tulsa and was subsequently seen on the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot.

Head coach Ryan Day indicated after the game that Munford’s injury would not keep him out for long, but did not offer any further details on the severity or timetable for full recovery.

“It doesn’t look long term,” Day said. “How long? I don’t know, but the pictures that were taken and everything do not look long-term.”

Redshirt junior Matthew Jones played the remainder of the game at left guard, helping pave the way for the Buckeyes to rush for 323 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Thus, left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere came away impressed with how Jones played in Munford’s absence.

“Matt Jones stepped in, he did an amazing job, communicated really well with me and Luke (Wypler) at center,” Petit-Frere said. “He had an amazing day. I think he had a really good day on the offensive line. I just couldn’t be prouder of him just stepping in and filling his role when his number was called.”

Day was again asked to provide an update on Munford’s status during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon. However, what the third-year head coach said doesn't make it clear if Munford will be available for this Saturday’s game against Akron (7:30 p.m. on BTN).

“It’s not long term,” Day said. “That’s the best I can give you.”

