Ohio State Basketball Program Shows Support For Football Team Ahead Of Season Opener

The basketball Buckeyes have been sharing photos of themselves in full football uniforms.

With Ohio State’s season opener against Minnesota just a few hours away, members of the men’s basketball team have been sharing (photoshopped) pictures of themselves in football jerseys.

That includes forwards E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Justice Sueing, as well as guard Meechie Johnson, which begs the question, which one would have the best football career?

Our pick is Liddell, whose 6-foot-7 and 240-pound frame would make him quite the red zone target at tight end. Head coach Chris Holtmann doesn’t seem too keen on the idea, though.

