Former Ohio State S Jordan Fuller Named Team Captain By Los Angeles Rams

The sixth-round pick is already viewed as a team leader just two seasons into his professional career.

Former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller was one of eight players named a team captain by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday evening, joining quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and punter Johnny Hekker.

A sixth-round pick (No. 199 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Fuller recorded 60 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games for the Rams last fall. His performance earned him the Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award, which is given to the franchise’s rookie of the year, and helped establish him as one of Los Angeles’ premier defensive players heading into this season.

With the departure of fellow safety John Johnson III, Fuller is now in line to wear a green dot on his helmet as the Rams’ defensive signal-caller.

“It's a big honor,” Fuller said. “(The coaches) look to me as somebody who could hold his own and make plays for this team and also be a leader. I mean, it's a huge honor. I just look at it as a way for me to prove people right, honestly. I like those expectations.”

A former four-star prospect from Old Tappan, N.J., Fuller was a three-time academic All-American and two-time team captain during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2016-19. He played in 53 games, including 40 starts, and recorded 224 tackles, 10 pass break ups and five interceptions.

Fuller’s impact goes well beyond stats, too, as his leadership style and impact at the next level have also inspired current Ohio State defensive backs like starting safety Josh Proctor.

“I think as he began his time in the league, I feel like a lot of the stuff he used to tell me started to make sense, started to come to me more,” Proctor said during a recent media availability. “Now I’m starting to realize a lot of little stuff he used to tell me, a lot of little stuff I need to focus on in order to become the player I do want to be. Not rely on athletic ability.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Taking A Look At Ohio State’s Top Targets For The 2023 Recruiting Cycle

Former C Greg Oden Returning To Ohio State Coaching Staff As Graduate Assistant

Ohio State All-American, National Champion Cecil "Cy" Souders Dies At Age 100

Ohio State DE Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

Former Ohio State OL Michael Jordan Waived By Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!