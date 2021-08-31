Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

Ewers continues to cash in on his decision to reclassify and enroll early with the Buckeyes.

Quinn Ewers’ decision to skip his senior season of high school and enroll early at Ohio State paid off in a big way on Tuesday afternoon, as Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported the freshman quarterback signed a multi-year deal with Houston-based autograph company GT Sports Marketing worth more than $1 million.

Further terms of the deal were not released, but this is just the latest in a string of endorsements for Ewers, who was widely regarded as the nation's top-rated prospect coming out of Southlake (Texas) Carroll. That includes one with Texas-based beverage company Holy Kombucha that offered him cash and equity in the company.

Ewers, who will begin his college career as a backup after arriving on campus on Aug. 15, also received Ford F-250 Tremor pickup truck over the weekend as part of a partnership with Columbus-based car dealership Ricart Automotive.

