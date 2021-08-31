Ohio State DE Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed during his weekly radio show on Tuesday afternoon that senior defensive end Tyler Friday will miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

“It was a tough break for him in the preseason, kind of a freak thing, just out doing some drills on his own,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan. “We’re obviously happy that he’s going to be back for another year, but it’s going to be a long year for recovery.”

The 6-foot-3 and 260-pound Friday has played in 26 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons and was expected to be a key contributor in the trenches this fall. That was until Day announced on the first day of camp that he would be sidelined for most of the year with an unspecified injury.

Even so, Friday – who will likely redshirt this fall and have two seasons of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic – has remained upbeat and an active part of the locker room.

“He’s been very, very positive,” Day said. “He’s the big brother of (freshman defensive end) JT. (Tuimoloau), so he’s taken that role on. It’s part of the game unfortunately nowadays. An ACL used to be something where your career was done. Now as we know, it’s part of the game almost. He’s going to recover well. Our people will take great care of him, and we look forward to having him back next year.”

While the Buckeyes will certainly miss Friday, there’s still plenty of depth at defensive end with senior Tyreke Smith and juniors Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste returning and Tuimoloau and fellow five-star freshman Jack Sawyer expected to have roles this season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

Former Ohio State OL Michael Jordan Waived By Cincinnati Bengals

Ohio State's Thayer Munford Will Be Available For Season Opener At Minnesota

Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting On Eligibility Waiver Days Before Opener

First Look At The New Nike LeBron Witness 6 "Ohio State" Shoes

Cincinnati Bengals Trade Former Ohio State OL Billy Price To New York Giants

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!