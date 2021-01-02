Justin Fields Breaks Ohio State Bowl Game Touchdowns Record

Justin Fields becomes the first Buckeye QB to throw at least five touchdowns in a bowl game.

Ohio State is having a borderline-unstoppable game offensively, led by a quarterback who is cementing his legend as one of the all-time greats in Columbus.

Justin Fields, who is trying to avenge the only loss of his college career last year against Clemson, has broken the Ohio State bowl record for passing touchdowns. He just threw his fifth touchdown pass of the night to Chris Olave, his second connection with Olave for the game.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Justin Fields is the third player in Ohio State history with multiple 5-pass TD games in a season, joining Dwayne Haskins and J.T. Barrett. Fields is the first Ohio State player with at least five passing TD's in a bowl game. All that after he got drilled in the ribs in the second quarter.

UPDATE: Fields just threw his sixth TD of the night, a 45-yard bomb to Jameson Williams.

UPDATE: Fields now has an all-time Big Ten record.

Here's a look at a few of them:

Fields first one of the night was a laser to Luke Farrell.

This made it 21-14 Buckeyes early in the second quarter on a beautiful tight end delay-opposite with Fields rolling to his left.

The fourth score of the night was a dart over the middle to Jeremy Ruckert.

This was Fields' fifth TD of the night, a 56-yard completion to Chris Olave on a deep post route that took the top off the defense. It put the Buckeyes up 42-21 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, that was Olave's 22nd career touchdown. With his second score of the night, Olave is moving up the school all-time receiver record books.

