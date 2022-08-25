Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday evening for the 17th of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame.

After practice, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, fifth-year seniors Kamryn Babb and Xavier Johnson, juniors Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomores Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. and redshirt freshman Jayden Ballard met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Hartline's expectations for the unit, Babb's recent injury, Johnson earning a scholarship, Fleming's renewed focus, the pressure surrounding Smith-Njigba, Egbuka's desire to score on a kickoff, Harrison being named one of college football's freakiest athletes and more.

Special teams coordinator Parker Fleming and long snapper Bradley Robinson were also made available on Wednesday. You can check out those interviews below, while every other position group has already been added to our YouTube page.

Of note, this marked the final media availability of fall camp, though the Buckeyes will begin their regular season schedule with head coach Ryan Day’s weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

