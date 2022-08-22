Five Ohio State Players Named Preseason All-Americans By Associated Press

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Paris Johnson were named first-team preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday, while quarterback C.J. Stroud and Dawand Jones garnered second-team honors.

Henderson is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores to break Maurice Clarett’s school record for total touchdowns scored by a freshman.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore season, including 15 receptions for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Johnson started all 13 games at right guard last season, helping the Buckeyes average a nation-leading 561.5 yards and 45.7 points per game, but moved to left tackle this offseason to replace third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season, his first as a starter, to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and first player to win the Big Ten’s player, quarterback and freshman of the year awards in the same season.

Lastly, Jones – who opted to put off the NFL for another year – is entering his second season as Ohio State’s starting right tackle. He played 791 snaps on offense last fall, good for third on the team behind Stroud (803) and center Luke Wypler (860).

The five total selections are good for second in the country behind only top-ranked Alabama, which placed six players on the first and second teams.

That includes quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive guard Emil Ekiyor, linebacker Will Anderson and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks.

