Kourt Williams' Leadership, Physical Profile Help Carve Out Role In Ohio State Secondary

Even though he'll be the second-string bandit behind fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor, redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams will play a significant role for Ohio State this fall after being named a team captain earlier this month.

“It was an honor,” Williams said during his media availability on Tuesday evening. “I think it’s a testament to how my teammates feel about me. I have a responsibility to them now as a captain. I think leadership is not only about talking the talk but walking the walk, as well.

"I think they felt that and saw that. I’ve always been a lead by example kind of guy, but this offseason, I stepped up in terms of being more vocal. I think that was a big part of that.”

The Harbor City, Calif., native rebounded from a torn ACL ahead of his freshman year to record 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break up in 11 games for the Buckeyes last season.

That includes six tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in his first career start in the Rose Bowl win over Utah, which he then used as a springboard to the offseason.

In fact – in addition to his captaincy – Williams was one of just seven players named an Iron Buckeye by the strength staff for his "unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership and grind” in offseason conditioning and workouts.

“Kourt’s a tremendous worker and he’s consistent on and off the field," first-year safeties coach Perry Eliano said. “He’s not a big hoorah guy, but he leads by example. He’s also able to pull guys aside and talk to them and just lead them.

“It didn’t surprise me when he got voted captain. Ever since I stepped foot on campus, Kourt has been consistent, been that rock, and I’m happy for him. That phone call to his parents was awesome because they were just full of joy.”

The 6-foot-1 and 220-pound Williams said he's in the best shape of his life after he lost four pounds of body fat this summer, but he still looks like hard-hitting safety trapped in the body of a linebacker.

That gives new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a hybrid option who can play in the box against tight end-heavy or run-first offenses like the Buckeyes will face in Notre Dame and Wisconsin in the first month of the season.

"I’ll play anything they tell me to play,” Williams said. “I’ll play corner if they want me to play corner, so long as they put me on the field. I fell like I can do a lot of things. Whatever role they have me play, I’ll do my best at it.”

