Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Survives Purdue, 10-6

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 10, Purdue 6 - Nov. 9, 2002

Quarterback Craig Krenzel threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Jenkins on 4th-and-1 with 1:36 left to keep No. 3 Ohio State’s perfect season alive with a 10-6 win at Purdue.

With running back Maurice Clarett limited by nerve damage in his left shoulder, the Buckeyes struggled on offense all afternoon and barely avoided a scoreless first half when kicker Mike Nugent rushed onto the field with the clock ticking and hit a 22-yarder as time expired.

Boilermakers head coach Joe Tiller was furious with the officials, but television replays showed Ohio State – which had already used its three timeouts – snapped the ball with just one second left on the clock to tie the game at intermission.

Purdue pulled ahead, 6-3, on a 32-yard field goal from kicker Berlin Lacevic with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. The teams then exchanged possessions before the Buckeyes got the ball back at the Boilermakers’ 46-yard line with 3:10 left on the clock.

Krenzel was sacked for the third time on the opening play of the drive, then found tight end Ben Hartsock for a 13-yard completion on 3rd-and-14. That set up the game-winner to Jenkins, as Krenzel – under pressure again – stepped up in the pocket and lofted it toward the end zone.

“It’s a situation I wish everybody in the world could feel,” Krenzel said. “That kind of excitement, that natural high.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins sprinted past cornerback Antwaun Rogers down the left sideline and made an over-the-shoulder catch as he cross the goal line.

“That’s what a receiver has to do,” Jenkins said. “We have to separate when the ball is coming.”

Purdue had one final chance, but quarterback Kyle Orton’s deep pass into double coverage with intercepted by cornerback Chris Gamble, moving Ohio State to 11-0 for just the fourth time in program history, joining the 1975, 1979 and 1995 teams.

-----

