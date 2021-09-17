Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Tulsa

Ohio State and Tulsa are ready for Saturday's game at The Shoe! Here's how we think the game will go and what things we are most looking forward to watching.

Time to preview the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tulsa Golden Hurricane!

On this afternoon's episode of Buckeye Breakdown, Tommy Zagorski and I address the things we are most looking forward to watching tomorrow, how we'll know that the defense is making progress after last week's frustrating loss, which Tulsa players to watch out for and a final score prediction!

