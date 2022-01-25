Ohio State Adds Former Florida Interim OL Coach Mike Sollenne To Staff

Sollenne spent nearly two seasons with the Gators as a graduate assistant before he promoted in November.

As first reported by Lettermen Row and confirmed by his updated Twitter bio, Ohio State has added former Florida graduate assistant and interim offensive line coach Mike Sollenne to its coaching staff.

A former offensive lineman at LIU Post, where he was named first-team All-Northeast-10, Sollenne began his coaching career as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Nassau Community College in 2016.

After a one-year stint as the tight ends coach at Austin Peay in 2019, Sollenne joined the Gators’ staff as a graduate assistant, with responsibilities such as breaking down film, coaching the defensive scout team and assisting with the development of the offensive line.

Sollenne was promoted to interim offensive line coach when Florida fired John Hevesy in early November and led the unit for the final four games of the 2021 season. He was not retained by new head coach Billy Napier, however.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have made several changes of their own on the staff following a disappointing season that fell short of yet another Big Ten title and trip to the College Football Playoff, including firing offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and hiring UCLA’s Justin Frye as his replacement.

That said, Sollenne’s addition as a graduate assistant is just the latest move in a offseason full of coaching changes in Columbus, and head coach Ryan Day is hopeful his experience in the SEC will add a new dynamic to the Ohio State offense.

The Buckeyes have also hired former Western Michigan graduate assistant Keegan O’Hara to the same position. He’ll work under wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and notably with incoming freshman Keleb Brown, who hails from the same high school as O’Hara, Chicago's St. Rita of Cascia.

