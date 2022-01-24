Ohio State QB Devin Brown Named No. 1 Overall Recruit In Class Of 2022 By On3

With the current recruiting cycle winding down, On3 unveiled its final rankings for the class of 2022 on Monday morning and named Ohio State freshman quarterback Devin Brown as its No. 1 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-3 and 196-pound Brown comes to Columbus from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, where he threw for a single-season state record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also rushed for 430 yards and eight scores while leading the Chargers to an appearance in the state title game, which helped him edge out Georgia defensive line signee Mykel Williams and Alabama defensive end signee Jihaad Campbell for the top spot.

“After deep dives into the senior video and all-star performances of each, extensive deliberation and some vacillations, we ultimately came to a group decision to go with Devin Brown as the No. 1 prospect,” On3’s Charles Power said. “The decision is one that does not come without risk, but we view Brown’s ultimate upside as the highest of the three due to positional value.

“Our goal in formulating the rankings is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential in college football, as manifested by the NFL Draft. While all three have the potential to be a future top draft pick, we landed on Brown’s ceiling as the determining factor.”

Brown – who signed with the Buckeyes in mid-December and enrolled in classes earlier this month – is joined in the top 100 by safety Sonny Styles at No. 4, defensive end Kenyatta Jackson at No. 23, linebacker C.J. Hicks at No. 65, wide receiver Kyion Grayes at No. 137, defensive end commit Omari Abor at No. 140, offensive guard commit Carson Hinzman at No. 150, linebacker Gabe Powers at No. 161, defensive tackle Caden Curry at No. 184, wide receiver Kaleb Brown at No. 186, defensive tackle Hero Kanu at No. 191, offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola at No. 205, wide receiver Caleb Burton at No. 256, offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick at No. 279 and safety Kye Stokes at No. 293.

