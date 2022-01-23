Skip to main content

Our Top 10 Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Football Season

Taking a look back at the best shots from our photographer on the Buckeyes' path to the Rose Bowl.

Although Ohio State finished short of winning its fifth straight Big Ten title and reaching the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, the Buckeyes’ 2021 season was still quite memorable.

Under the direction of a first-year starter in redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State led the nation with 45.7 points and 561.2 yards per game. Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also set single-season schools records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards, including 15 receptions for a single-game school and bowl record 347 yards in the 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

The defense made things interesting on an almost weekly basis, as well, as it surrendered a disappointing 22.8 points and 372.6 yards per game. That included 297 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the 42-27 loss at Michigan, which snapped the Buckeyes’ eight-game winning streak in the rivalry.

Our staff at BuckeyesNow went along for the journey, bringing you some of the best analysis from the press box and photos from the field each game. So, with that said, we’ve compiled our 10 favorite shots from this past season below:

40. C.J. Stroud
TreVeyon Henderson
35. C.J. Stroud
Ronnie Hickman
74. Thayer Munford, Mitchell Melton, Jerron Cage and J.T. Tuimoloau
Chris Olave
37. Garrett Wilson
64. Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

74. Thayer Munford, Mitchell Melton, Jerron Cage and J.T. Tuimoloau
