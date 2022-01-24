Former Ohio State DL Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward Named To PFWA's All-NFL Team

The Buckeyes join Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin as programs with two former players on the team.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward were named on Monday to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL team in recognition of their performances during the 2021 season.

Bosa bounced back from a season-ending knee injury last year to record 58 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and five forced fumbles to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. They’ll look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons with a win over the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Heyward, meanwhile, recorded a career-high 93 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, nine pass break ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. They lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 16.

Both Bosa and Heyward were recently named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, while the latter was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players who have exhibited excellence on the field and volunteer work off it.

This marks Bosa’s first selection and Heyward’s second selection to the PFWA’s All-NFL team. They were also the only Buckeyes on the All-AFC and All-NFC teams.

That said, Ohio State is one of four programs with two former players on the All-NFL team, joining Oklahoma with Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, Texas with Ravens punt returner Devin Duvernay and kicker Justin Tucker and Wisconsin with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

