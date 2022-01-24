Former Ohio State DL Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward Named To PFWA's All-NFL Team

Skip to main content

Former Ohio State Defensive Linemen Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward Named To Pro Football Writers Of America’s All-NFL Team

The Buckeyes join Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin as programs with two former players on the team.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward were named on Monday to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL team in recognition of their performances during the 2021 season.

Bosa bounced back from a season-ending knee injury last year to record 58 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and five forced fumbles to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. They’ll look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons with a win over the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Heyward, meanwhile, recorded a career-high 93 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, nine pass break ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. They lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 16.

Both Bosa and Heyward were recently named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, while the latter was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players who have exhibited excellence on the field and volunteer work off it.

This marks Bosa’s first selection and Heyward’s second selection to the PFWA’s All-NFL team. They were also the only Buckeyes on the All-AFC and All-NFC teams.

That said, Ohio State is one of four programs with two former players on the All-NFL team, joining Oklahoma with Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, Texas with Ravens punt returner Devin Duvernay and kicker Justin Tucker and Wisconsin with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Read More

Ohio State QB Devin Brown Named No. 1 Overall Recruit In Class Of 2022 By On3

Ohio State Reports Its Student-Athletes Have Made $2.98 Million Through NIL

2023 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman DL Will Smith Jr. Commits To Ohio State

How Smith Jr.'s Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Our Top 10 Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Football Season

Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple’s PBU Helps Bengals Reach AFC Championship

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Nick Bosa
Football

Former Ohio State DL Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward Named To PFWA's All-NFL Team

13 seconds ago
Devin Brown
Recruiting

Ohio State QB Devin Brown Named No. 1 Overall Recruit In Class Of 2022 By On3

50 minutes ago
E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State Rises To No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

2 hours ago
83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State Reports Its Student-Athletes Have Made $2.98 Million Through NIL Deals

3 hours ago
Will Smith
Recruiting

How Will Smith Jr.'s Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

19 hours ago
Will Smith Jr
Recruiting

2023 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman DL Will Smith Jr. Commits To Ohio State

21 hours ago
74. Thayer Munford, Mitchell Melton, Jerron Cage and J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Our Top 10 Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Football Season

Jan 23, 2022
Eli Apple
Football

Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple’s Pass Break Up Helps Bengals Reach AFC Championship

Jan 22, 2022