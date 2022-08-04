Skip to main content

Ohio State Players Aim To Reduce Head Injuries With Guardian Caps

Research shows the soft-shell helmet cover reduces impact by at least 10 percent when one player is wearing it.

When Ohio State opened fall camp on Thursday morning, sophomore defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and redshirt freshman offensive tackle Zen Michalski were among a handful of players wearing a padded covering on top of their helmets.

Research shows the 12-ounce soft shell, known as the Guardian Cap, results in at least a 10 percent reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it and at least a 20 percent reduction if two players are wearing the protective gear.

That’s why the NFL is requiring offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers from all 32 teams to wear them in practice through the second game of the preseason as it looks to reduce the number of head injuries that occur.

40. Zen Michalski

Not mandatory at lower levels of the sport, meanwhile, the Buckeyes now join more than 200 other colleges and 2,000 high schools across the country with players wearing the Guardian Caps.

“There’s been a lot of research done,” head coach Ryan Day said during his post-practice press conference. “We made it optional for our guys to use that if they felt like it was appropriate for them. We’ve talked to them about it, about some of the things that have been done, asked them to do their own research and there were some guys that decided to use them.”

Other Football Bowl Subdivision programs with players wearing the Guardian Caps include Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State's First Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Discusses Start Of Fall Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State RB Master Teague

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Wife Donate $1 Million For Mental Health Research

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Defeats Miami (Fla.) In 2OT, 31-24

2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Buckeye Report August 4
Football

Buckeye Report: Observations From Ohio State's First Fall Camp Practice

By Brendan Gulick2 hours ago
37. Justin Frye, Luke Wypler and Matt Jones
Football

Photos From Ohio State's First Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
Ryan Day Presser August 4, 2022
Football

Ryan Day Talks First Day Of Training Camp

By Brendan Gulick2 hours ago
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Discusses Start Of Fall Camp

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
Devin Royal
Basketball

2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central F Devin Royal Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew LindAug 3, 2022 2:47 PM EDT
26. Master Teague
Football

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State RB Master Teague

By Andrew LindAug 3, 2022 2:23 PM EDT
92. Ryan and Nina Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Wife Make $1 Million Donation To Fund Mental Health Research

By Andrew LindAug 3, 2022 1:17 PM EDT
Ohio State Miami 2003
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Defeats Miami (Fla.) In 2OT, 31-24

By Andrew LindAug 3, 2022 11:58 AM EDT