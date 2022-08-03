Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Wife Make $1 Million Donation To Fund Mental Health Research

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, announced on Wednesday morning a $1 million donation to The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to fund mental health research.

“Ohio State has been very, very good to our family, and we feel that investing in the mental wellness of Buckeye nation is a tremendous privilege and the right thing to do,” Day said. “Nina and I know from our own experiences what a great difference mental health care can make in the life of someone who is hurting.”

Mental health has been an important cause for the Days, as Ryan lost his father to suicide when he was just 8 years old, while Nina revealed on Wednesday she’s dealt with anxiety for much of her life.

“Like all families, we have shared great moment and successes while also experiences heartache and struggle,” Nina Day said. “We want our kids to understand life is about enjoying the highs and managing the lows. We want our children to thrive in the face of adversity, and if they ever face a challenge that feels too big to handle, we want them to feel empowered to ask for help.”

The Days previously partnered with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to create the Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Awareness to help raise awareness, increase educational opportunities and inspire advocacy for mental wellness for young children.

The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, which will be housed in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthy, is focused on helping college students and adults, meanwhile.

“The thing that’s different here is this is for people we work with every day,” Ryan Day said. "Certainly that college age is a tough stretch for a lot of people. They need the resources. They need the help, but then also identifying risk factors and trying to get out in front of this and not just responding.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Defeats Miami (Fla.) In 2OT, 31-24

2023 Ohio State TE Commit Ty Lockwood Flips To Alabama

Ohio State No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Sneaks By Michigan State, 32-19

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman On Bednarik Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!