Michigan Channels Baker Mayfield By Planting Flag At Ohio Stadium After Beating Ohio State

Michigan beat Ohio State in Columbus for the first time in 22 years on Saturday afternoon, then celebrated by planting a blue flag with a maize Block “M” on the Block “O” at the 50-yard line of Ohio Stadium.

The move brings to mind former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s celebration following the Sooners’ 31-16 victory in Columbus in 2017, though he later apologized for his actions.

“After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State players at all, especially not the team r the players because they’re a great team and a great program,” Mayfield said. “I didn’t mean it to be disrespectful at all.

“We do the flag thing at (the Red River Showdown against Texas), so that’s just something I got caught up in an emotional win. It should have been something I did in the locker room, so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field.”

That said, don’t expect an apology from any of the Wolverines’ players involved in the flag planting, as the 45-23 marked their second straight victory over the rival Buckeyes and secured a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Has As Many Losses To Michigan As Tressel, Fickell, Meyer Combined

Ohio State's Spectacular Collapse Ends In Crushing Loss To Michigan

Henderson, Smith-Njigba Out, Jones Game-Time Decision Against Michigan

Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Top Recruits For Michigan Game

Report: Nebraska Has “Zeroed In” On Former Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule

What To Watch For In Week 13 Of The 2022 College Football Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!