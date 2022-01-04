2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from one of the nation’s best interior linemen.

Ohio State added perhaps the final piece of its offensive line haul when Hammond (Wisc.) Saint Croix Central four-star guard Carson Hinzman pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-4 and 280-pound Hinzman, who is considered the sixth-best interior offensive lineman and No. 134 prospect overall in the class of 2022, picked Ohio State over the likes of Iowa, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes were relatively late to the party, only offering a scholarship to Hinzman following his official visit in mid-June, but were able to make a significant move in his recruitment because of offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

He returned to campus twice this fall, including unofficial visits for the loss to Oregon in September and the win over Penn State in late October. He spent a considerable amount of time with head coach Ryan Day and the other commits during his most recent visit.

Hinzman was torn between Ohio State and home-state Wisconsin, which constantly produces NFL linemen, and that's why his recruitment went beyond the Early Signing Period. In the end, the opportunity to compete for national championships ultimately helped the Buckeyes win out.

Hinzman becomes the 20th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola; Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick; and St. Clairsville, Ohio, three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry in the trenches.

