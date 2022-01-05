Former Oklahoma State S Tanner McCalister Transferring To Ohio State

The senior was a two-year starter for the Cowboys under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister announced on Wednesday afternoon he is transferring to Ohio State, where he’ll be reunited with former Cowboys and new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

A former three-star prospect from Rockwall, Texas, McCalister started 23 games for Oklahoma State over the last two seasons, recording 78 tackles, 10 pass break ups, three tackles for loss and one interception, which sealed a win over a Texas in October.

A true senior this fall, the 5-foot-11 and 195-pound McCalister entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 22. He has one season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

McCalister can play both deep safety and cover safety, which will allow him to play opposite of senior Josh Proctor, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in the loss to Oregon and will return for his extra year, as well.

He enters a room that also includes redshirt junior Marcus Hooker; redshirt sophomores Ronnie Hickman and Bryson Shaw; sophomore Lathan Ransom; redshirt freshmen Cameron Martinez and Kourt Williams; freshmen Jantzen Dunn, Jaylen Johnson and Andre Turrentine; and incoming freshmen Sonny Styles and Kye Stokes.

